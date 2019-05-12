CULVERWELL, Alan (Al):
Tragically taken on Thursday, May 2, 2019, while defending his family. Aged 60 years. Very much loved husband of Derryn, full of fun and adventure Dad to Briar and Fynn, loved stepfather of Nicole and Kim. Eldest son of Marie and Len Culverwell, and brother to Ray, and Derryn and Mark; son-in-law to Brian and Jan Fisher, brother-in-law to Lorryn and Brent; adored uncle to all his nieces and nephews, and friend of so many.
Your kindness, generosity and sense of fun touched the hearts of everyone you met. We will miss you always.
A 'Celebration of Al' will be held in New Zealand, details to be advised at a later date.
