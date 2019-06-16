MORRISON, Alan David:
Unexpectedly, at his home in Blenheim; aged 64. Dearly loved son of the late Bruce and Mona. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Shirley and Llyn Anderson and Rosemary (Rose) and Les Butchers. Loved uncle of Hamish, Blair, and Heather; Tania, Paul, and Carla. Service details to follow. In lieu of flowers donations to the Kidney foundation would be gratefully accepted and can be left at the service. Messages to the Morrison Family, c/- PO Box 4091, Highfield, Timaru 7942.
Published in Marlborough Express on June 16, 2019