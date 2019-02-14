TABOR, Alice Elizabeth:
On February 10, 2019, peacefully at Redwood Lifestyle Village, in her 95th year. A loved wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, sadly missed.
All my past life is no more,
Like transitory dreams given o'er.
Whose images are kept in stone,
By memory alone.
Messages to 161 Taylor Pass Road, Blenheim 7201. In accordance with Alice's wishes her body has been donated to the Otago Medical School.
Published in Marlborough Express on Feb. 14, 2019