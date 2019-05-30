Allan FAIRWEATHER

On May 28, 2019, peacefully at Redwood Retirement Village, Blenheim, after a brave battle, in his 78th year. Loved husband of Marguerite. A loved father and father-in-law of Patrick and Wendy, David and Rachael, and grandfather of Zoe, Fletcher, Cameron, Christian, Thomas, Addison, Kris, and Zara. Messages to 13 Corry Cres, Blenheim 7201 or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz At Allan's request a private cremation has been held.

Published in Marlborough Express on May 30, 2019
