Andrea Marion (nee Rae):
On March 28, 2019, loved wife of Wayne, and mother of Owen, Sean and Asha. Loved daughter of Stuart and Marie Rae. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Petrina and Allan Shutkowski and Melissa and Tony Burdon. A wonderful Aunty to Jonty and Jackson Burdon. A service for Andrea was held at Little Wanganui on April 3, 2019.
Published in Marlborough Express on Apr. 7, 2019