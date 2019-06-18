STEWART,
Andrew Mark (Andy):
Passed away peacefully on June 11, 2019, surrounded by family, aged 65 years. Loved partner and soulmate of Justina Harrison. Stepfather to Leah and Jasmin. Youngest child of the late Dorothy and John, loved brother of Johnny (deceased), Peter, Teeny, Doug and Carolyn. Messages to 143 Maxwell Road, Blenheim 7201, or
www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz Andy was a dedicated forestry contractor and will be loved and missed by Jane, Snore, Curtis, Fraser, Hatana and Jason. A private service for Andy has been held.
Published in Marlborough Express on June 18, 2019