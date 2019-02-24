YOUNG, Andrew D.F.:
Peacefully at home with his family on February 21, 2019; born in Bo'ness, Scotland, 94 years ago. Dearly loved husband of Janette and formerly of Nan (dec). Adored Dad and father-in-law of Alan and Vicky, Elizabeth and Neil, and Margaret (dec), and loved stepfather of Brent, and Tracey. Treasured Grandad of Anna, and Iain, and loved and adored step-grandad of Janya, Kylee, and Zekiel. Great-grandad to Fred, and step-great-grandad to Emilee, Sophie and Cooper. In accordance with Andrew's wishes a private ceremony has been held. Messages to Villa 59, 420 Wai-iti Road, Timaru 7910.
Published in Marlborough Express on Feb. 24, 2019