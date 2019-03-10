Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anzac MACDONALD. View Sign



Passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019, at Middlemore Hospital, Auckland. Aged 80 years. Loved husband of Wendy, loved father and father-in-law of Brett and Therese, Russell and Fiona, Gillienne and Rob and Katarena and Gary. Loved Grandad of Nicole and Jordan; Josh, Daniel and Holly; Kane and Caleb; and Reuben and Jolie. Also loved Great-Grandad of Zoe. Messages may be sent to 112 Waikawa Road, Picton 7220. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter and may be made at the service or sent to PO Box 2227, Stoke, Nelson 7041, or online at







Published in Marlborough Express on Mar. 10, 2019

