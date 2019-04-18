WILLIAMS, Arthur Creighton:
Peacefully in the care of Strathallan Lifecare, Timaru, on April 16, 2019, aged 84. Loving husband of Lorraine. Respected dad and father-in-law of Sharon and Bob Collins, Donna, Simon and Debbie, Eddie and Tania. Grandad of Hannah; Hayden, and Logan; Megan, Hailee, and Jack; Chole, Blake, and Conor. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Rosemary and Terry Keenan, Dot Hampton, and the late Brian. A memorial service to celebrate Arthur's life will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Road, Timaru, on Tuesday, April 23, at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers donations to the South Canterbury Cancer Society will be gratefully accepted and can be left at the service. Special thanks to the staff at Strathallan Life Care Hospital Wing and Dr Shrimpton for their patience and care. Messages to 37b Pages Road, Timaru 7910.
Published in Marlborough Express on Apr. 18, 2019