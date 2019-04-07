Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Athol BADMAN. View Sign

BADMAN, Athol John:

Passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Stokeswood Home and Hospital, Stokes Valley, in his 95th year. Dearly loved husband of the late Ngaire, and his companion the late Muriel Todd. Much loved father of Janice, Richard and Diane, and father-in-law of Nigel Ferguson. Loving Grandad of Scott, Matthew; Sarah and Daniel, and Michelle and Hayden; and Great Grandad to Patrick, Oliver, and Emmie. All communications to the Badman family can be sent C/- PO Box 30-067 Lower Hutt 5040. Special thanks to the staff of Stokeswood Home and Hospital for their wonderful care of Athol and support of the family. A service for Athol will be held in the Croft Centennial Chapel, 2 Osborne Place (off Queens Drive) Lower Hutt on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 1.00pm. Thereafter private cremation.





