PATERSON, Audrey:
On April 21, 2019, died peacefully after a short illness, at the Redwood Retirement Village, Blenheim. Loved wife of the late Peter. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Laureen and Geoff Warmouth. Adored grandmother of Melissa and Nic Cowdrey, Phillip and Rachael, and a great-grandmother to Cullum, Hunter, Lakyn, Grayson Reeve and Maddison. A beloved sister of Lillian Stock and the late Kathleen Kindon.
Our grateful thanks to Redwood Village especially Ericka and Pearla.
At Audrey's request a private family cremation has been held.
Published in Marlborough Express on Apr. 25, 2019