Avis Leonie (nee Hopkins):

Peacefully on April 30, 2019, aged 85 years. Loved wife of the late Kevin. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Julie and Kiringi, Steven, Gary, and Valerie. Loved nan nan of Logan and Ryan, loved nana of Marcus, and Megan (Australia). Loved sister of Colin Hopkins. She will be very much missed by all her friends and extended family. Special thanks to Margaret and Marie for all of their care, and the nurses and doctors who looked after Mum at Hutt Hospital. A Celebration of Mum's life will be held in St John's Anglican Church, Cnr Moonshine Road and Fergusson Drive, Upper Hutt, On Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation.







