WESTENRA,
Barbara Catherine Ann:
Passed away on May 22, 2019, in Blenheim, in her 95th year. She will be missed by her loving family which includes daughters: Jana (deceased), Judy and Priscilla; sons: Warner (deceased) and Rod, 9 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and late husband Derrick Fitzgerald Westenra. Her family would like to sincerely thank the staff at Redwood Rest Home who cared for her so kindly. Her family has had a private memorial service for Barbara.
Published in Marlborough Express on June 6, 2019