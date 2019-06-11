CLARKE,
Bernard William (Bernie):
On Sunday, June 9, 2019, peacefully passed away at the Marlborough Hospice, aged 87 years. Loved husband of the late Turama Julia, brother to Shirley, Mervyn, John, Robin, and Garry. Father to Bill, Brian, Judith, Alan, Ngaire and Pop to all his many moko's. Also a good friend to many many others. Messages to 25 Milford Street, Blenheim 7201 or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz Bernie will be at his home at Milford Street with family. You are welcome to visit prior to the service which will be a reflection of Bernie's life to be held at the Springlands Chapel, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, 15 Boyce Street, Blenheim, on Thursday, June 13, at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation at the Cloudy Bay Crematorium.
Published in Marlborough Express on June 11, 2019