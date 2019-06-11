Bernard VAVASOUR

Guest Book
  • "Deepest sympathy for your loss Katherine and family,.."
    - Jane Olding
  • "Sorry to read of this Sue. Condolences to you and the family"
    - Eleanor Bensemann
  • "Bernard, your friendship, wit and dry humour, and poetry..."
    - Faye & Bruce Partridge
Service Information
Shone & Shirley Funeral Directors
164 Tahunanui Drive
Nelson, Nelson
035465700
Death Notice

VAVASOUR, Bernard John:
Passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Loved husband of Susan. Respected father and father-in-law of Thomas and Kris, Maria, Katherine and Andrew, Joseph and Sandy, Matthew and Gaynor, Dominic and Justine, and Gerard. Loving Grandfather of Stacy, Karl, Christopher, Kelsey, Dale, Sharlene, Rose, J D, Lauchlan and Jordon. Loved brother, uncle and great-uncle. Bernard of Richmond formerly of Marlborough. The Service for Bernard has been held.

logo
Published in Marlborough Express on June 11, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.