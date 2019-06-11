VAVASOUR, Bernard John:
Passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Loved husband of Susan. Respected father and father-in-law of Thomas and Kris, Maria, Katherine and Andrew, Joseph and Sandy, Matthew and Gaynor, Dominic and Justine, and Gerard. Loving Grandfather of Stacy, Karl, Christopher, Kelsey, Dale, Sharlene, Rose, J D, Lauchlan and Jordon. Loved brother, uncle and great-uncle. Bernard of Richmond formerly of Marlborough. The Service for Bernard has been held.
Published in Marlborough Express on June 11, 2019