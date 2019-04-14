McKEAGE, Bethlee Evelyn
(nee Horrell):
Peacefully on April 13, 2019, aged 87 years, at Wairau Hospital. Loved wife of Bruce, and mother and mother-in-law of John (deceased), Anthony, Mark and Kate, Ian and Sheryll, and Suzanne and Alan. Adored Grandma of Jonathan, Maxine, Stuart, James, Lucy, Sarah, Nicole, Emily, Daniel and Beth, and Great-Grandma of Sydney and Madison. Loved sister of Isobel, Lesley and Ruth, and daughter of John and Emily, all deceased. Loved sister-in- law of Helen Heaps. Messages for the family to C/- PO Box 9, Blenheim 7240.
A special thank you to Maxwell Life Care for their care and support of Bethlee during her final illness.
At Bethlee and Bruce's request, a private funeral and cremation will be held.
Published in Marlborough Express on Apr. 14, 2019