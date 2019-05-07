O'DONNELL,
Bevelyn Nola (Bev):
On May 6, 2019, passed away peacefully at Hospice Marlborough, surrounded by family, aged 76 years. Much loved wife of Alex and previously the late Des. A loved stepmother of Sharon and Ian Kerry, Mark and Judy O'Donnell. A loved Nana of Sean, Liana, Nicholas, Lucy; Natasha, and Jayden and a loved great-Nana to Odin and Ruby, and remembered by all their extended families.
Promoted to Glory
Messages to 8B Ida Street, Blenheim 7201 or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz
In lieu of flowers a donation to the Marlborough Hospice c/- PO Box 411, Blenheim 7240 or Ranui House c/- PO Box 8339, Christchurch, would be appreciated or may be made at the service. A funeral service for Bev will be celebrated at the Salvation Army Citadel, Henry Street, Blenheim, on Thursday, May 9, at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in Marlborough Express on May 7, 2019