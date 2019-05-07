Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bevelyn O'DONNELL. View Sign Death Notice



Bevelyn Nola (Bev):

On May 6, 2019, passed away peacefully at Hospice Marlborough, surrounded by family, aged 76 years. Much loved wife of Alex and previously the late Des. A loved stepmother of Sharon and Ian Kerry, Mark and Judy O'Donnell. A loved Nana of Sean, Liana, Nicholas, Lucy; Natasha, and Jayden and a loved great-Nana to Odin and Ruby, and remembered by all their extended families.

Promoted to Glory

Messages to 8B Ida Street, Blenheim 7201 or

In lieu of flowers a donation to the Marlborough Hospice c/- PO Box 411, Blenheim 7240 or Ranui House c/- PO Box 8339, Christchurch, would be appreciated or may be made at the service. A funeral service for Bev will be celebrated at the Salvation Army Citadel, Henry Street, Blenheim, on Thursday, May 9, at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation.







