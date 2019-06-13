Beverley IMBS

Peacefully at home with her loving family on Thursday, June 13, 2019. Loved wife of Malcolm, loved mother of Clayton, Craig and the late Michelle, loved nana of Alisa. All messages to the Imbs family may be sent C/- PO Box 218, Stratford 4352, or heavenaddress.com In preference to flowers a donation to Hospice Taranaki would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A Service for Bev will be held at the Mary Alice Chapel, 119 Regan Street, Stratford, on Monday, June 17, 2019, at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation.

Published in Marlborough Express on June 13, 2019
