WORNER,
Beverley Ann Joan (Bev):
Passed away at Springlands Lifestyle Village on Thursday, May 23, 2019. Loved wife of Keith, and a loved Mum of Susanne, Margi, Richard, Melissa and Jarred. A much loved Nana and Great-Nana. Friend of John Miedema. Messages may be sent to 2 Selwyn Street, Blenheim 7201, or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz A celebration of Bev's life will be held a the Springlands Chapel, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, 15 Boyce Street, Blenheim, on Thursday, May 30, at 2.00pm.
Published in Marlborough Express on May 26, 2019