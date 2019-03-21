WATSON, Billie:
On Monday, March 18, 2019, our beautiful Billie, daughter of Dave and Sara and sister of Coco, and the late Pippa, left us. We are heartbroken. Treasured granddaughter of Heather and the late Moray Watson, and Ann and the late Michael Archdale. Dearly loved niece and cousin to the Slattery, Eddington, Watherston and McCormick families. In lieu of flowers donations to Cultivate Christchurch would be appreciated and can be made online at
https://givealittle.co.nz/org/donate2cultivate/gallery Please join us for a celebration of her amazing life at Tai Tapu Community Centre, 722 Old Tai Tapu Road (Rhodes Park Domain), Tai Tapu, on Monday, March 25, at 12.00pm.
Published in Marlborough Express on Mar. 21, 2019