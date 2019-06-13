CROSSMAN, Brenda:

Passed away peacefully, on Friday, June 7, 2019, at Waterlea Rest Home, surrounded by her family. Brenda was 93 years old and the last surviving member of her large family of 14. She is survived by her five daughters; Carol, Jeanette, Val, Ali and Jill. Dearly loved and adored Nana, Gran, Granny and Super Gran by her 14 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Much loved by her sons-in-law who became the sons she always wanted. A very special aunty, loved by her many nieces and nephews. Brenny was a beautiful, gentle, kind soul who loved life, laughter and most of all family. She is now resting peacefully and we are all blessed to have had her in our lives. We thank everyone for their love and support and a special thank you to Kathy at Waterlea, and all of her wonderful team for their dedication and care of our precious Mumma. Thank you to Alastair at Geoffrey T Sowman for his gentle and respectful care and guidance. Brenda's ashes will be interred with her beloved late husband, William George Crossman, at a private family service in Picton. Bill and Bren will be together once again. Any messages can be sent to: Ali Crossman, 42 Warwick St, Mayfield, Blenheim 7201.



