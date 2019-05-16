BURDON,
Caroline Mae (Carol):
On May 15, 2019, peacefully at Aberleigh Rest Home. Loved wife of the late Tunney. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Gary and Sue, Gail, Peter and the late Gail, John, the late Susan and Dennis Conroy, Barbara and the late Wayne Anderson and Patrick. Adored grandmother of Cheryl and the late Donna; Danny; Josie, Johnny and Rose; Abby, Joshua and Jemma; Sarah and Connor. Loved Great-Nana. Messages to 19 Rutledge Drive, Blenheim 7201 or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz Thanks for the loving care from the wonderful staff at Aberleigh Rest Home. A Funeral Service for Carol will be held at the Springlands Chapel, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, 15 Boyce Street, on Tuesday, May 21, at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation at the Cloudy Bay Crematorium.
Published in Marlborough Express on May 16, 2019