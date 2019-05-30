McRAE, Cecil James (Jim):
On Sunday, May 26, 2019, at Prince Charles Hospital, Brisbane, aged 88 years. Loved partner of Elaine, and loved Dad of Susan and Murray. Loved Grandad of Tom and Kelly, Kirsten and James. Loved Great-Grandad of Finn. Loved brother of Albert, John, Peter, Helen (deceased), Mary and Margaret, and loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Loved step-dad and Grandad Jim of his Australian family. Messages can be sent to 16 Enbrook Street, Bracken Ridge 4017, Queensland, Australia. A Funeral Service for Jim will be held on Monday June 3, 2019 at Kelvin Grove Chapel, 270 Kelvin Grove Road, Brisbane, at 1.00pm.
Published in Marlborough Express on May 30, 2019