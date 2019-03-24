DONALD,
Christopher Dale (Chris):
On March 21, 2019, at Nelson Tasman Hospice. Aged 57 years. Dearly loved husband of Lynne, loved father of Lisa, Sarah and Gabrielle. Loved grandpop of Christie, and loved son of Dale and the late Alma Donald (Havelock). Dearly loved son-in-law of Stan and Judy Margetts. In lieu of flowers donations to the Nelson Tasman Hospice, PO Box 283, Nelson 7040, would be appreicated. Special thanks to all who supported Chris during his illness, especially Anna and Kathie. A Funeral Service for Chris will be held at the Richmond Cemetery, Wensley Road, Richmond, on Wednesday Afternoon, March 27, 2019, at 2.00pm.
Published in Marlborough Express on Mar. 24, 2019