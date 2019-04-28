Guest Book View Sign Service Information Geoffrey T Sowman Funeral Directors cnr Hutcheson & Parker Sts Blenheim , Marlborough 035784719 Death Notice



Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, April 27, 2019, aged 88 years. Loved wife of the late Leo, loved mum and mother-in-law of Raewyn and Adrian Seabrook, Kay and Bruce Evans, and Vicky Jackson. Loved Nana Gracie of Emma, and Daniel; Hannah, and Livie; Blake, Brittany, and Riley. Loved great-nana of Mason, and Aria, loved sister of Marj, Bev, the late Trevor, Annette, and Pat. Messages may be sent to PO Box 547, Blenheim 7240. In lieu of flowers donations to Alzheimers Marlborough would be appreciated, and may be made at the service, or sent to 8 Wither Road, Blenheim 7201. A special thank you to all the team at Ashwood Park for their loving compassion and care of Grace and her family. A Funeral service for Grace will be held at the Mayfield Chapel, cnr Hutcheson and Parker Streets, Blenheim at 11.00am, on Thursday, May 2, followed by cremation at the Sowman Crematorium.







