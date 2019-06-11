Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daphne BODDINGTON. View Sign Death Notice



Daphne Frances:

On Sunday, June 9, 2019, at Maxwell Lifecare, peacefully with family at her side. In her 99th year. Loved wife of the late Dick, loved mother and mother-in-law of Allan and Marie, the late Brian, and Faye and Marty Cole. Cherished grandmother of Vicki and Lisa; Craig, Aaron and Brett; Corey and Dion. Great-Grandma of Siena, Harper, and Millar; Grace, Mikiya and Isaac; Mitchell and Robert; Cassie, Braden and Jayton. Messages to the Boddington Family, c/- PO Box 110, Blenheim 7240. Special thanks to the staff at Maxwell Lifecare for their wonderful care of Daphne. A funeral service for Daphne will be held at St Luke's Anglican Church, Ferry Road, Spring Creek, at 2.00pm, on Thursday, June 20, followed by private cremation at the Sowman Crematorium.







BODDINGTON,Daphne Frances:On Sunday, June 9, 2019, at Maxwell Lifecare, peacefully with family at her side. In her 99th year. Loved wife of the late Dick, loved mother and mother-in-law of Allan and Marie, the late Brian, and Faye and Marty Cole. Cherished grandmother of Vicki and Lisa; Craig, Aaron and Brett; Corey and Dion. Great-Grandma of Siena, Harper, and Millar; Grace, Mikiya and Isaac; Mitchell and Robert; Cassie, Braden and Jayton. Messages to the Boddington Family, c/- PO Box 110, Blenheim 7240. Special thanks to the staff at Maxwell Lifecare for their wonderful care of Daphne. A funeral service for Daphne will be held at St Luke's Anglican Church, Ferry Road, Spring Creek, at 2.00pm, on Thursday, June 20, followed by private cremation at the Sowman Crematorium. Published in Marlborough Express on June 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Marlborough Express Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers