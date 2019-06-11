BODDINGTON,
Daphne Frances:
On Sunday, June 9, 2019, at Maxwell Lifecare, peacefully with family at her side. In her 99th year. Loved wife of the late Dick, loved mother and mother-in-law of Allan and Marie, the late Brian, and Faye and Marty Cole. Cherished grandmother of Vicki and Lisa; Craig, Aaron and Brett; Corey and Dion. Great-Grandma of Siena, Harper, and Millar; Grace, Mikiya and Isaac; Mitchell and Robert; Cassie, Braden and Jayton. Messages to the Boddington Family, c/- PO Box 110, Blenheim 7240. Special thanks to the staff at Maxwell Lifecare for their wonderful care of Daphne. A funeral service for Daphne will be held at St Luke's Anglican Church, Ferry Road, Spring Creek, at 2.00pm, on Thursday, June 20, followed by private cremation at the Sowman Crematorium.
Published in Marlborough Express on June 11, 2019