BODDINGTON,Daphne Frances:On Sunday, June 9, 2019, at Maxwell Lifecare, peacefully with family at her side. In her 99th year. Loved wife of the late Dick, loved mother and mother-in-law of Allan and Marie, the late Brian, and Faye and Marty Cole. Cherished grandmother of Vicki and Lisa; Craig, Aaron and Brett; Corey and Dion. Great-Grandma of Siena, Harper, and Millar; Grace, Mikiya and Isaac; Mitchell and Robert; Cassie, Braden and Jayton. Messages to the Boddington Family, c/- PO Box 110, Blenheim 7240. Special thanks to the staff at Maxwell Lifecare for their wonderful care of Daphne. A funeral service for Daphne will be held at St Luke's Anglican Church, Ferry Road, Spring Creek, at 2.00pm, on Thursday, June 20, followed by private cremation at the Sowman Crematorium.