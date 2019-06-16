ARCUS,
David Laurence (Dave):
On June 15, 2019, peacefully at Wairau Hospital, Blenheim. Very dearly loved husband of Dot, and a much loved father and father-in-law of Pete and Dana; Jason; and Fiona. Loved Grandad to all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Cancer Society, PO Box 233, Blenheim 7240, would be appreciated or may be left at the service. Messages to 90 Rarangi Beach Road, RD 3, Blenheim 7273. A celebration of Dave's life will be held a the Springlands Chapel, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, 15 Boyce Street, Blenheim, on Friday, June 21, at 10.00am, followed by cremation at the Cloudy Bay Crematorium.
Published in Marlborough Express on June 16, 2019