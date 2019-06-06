BEAUMONT, David: MNZM
Passed away peacefully at Ashwood Park Retirement Village, on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. In his 89th year. Treasured husband of the late Betty, loved and cherished father and father-in-law of Michael and the late Martin, the late Robin, Chrissy, Steve and Sue, Gary and Sharyn, and Murray. Loved and adored grandad of his 12 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Messages may be sent to 41A Dillons Point Road, Blenheim 7201. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Hospice Marlborough would be appreciated and may be made at the service or sent to PO Box 411, Blenheim 7240. A funeral service for David will be held at the Church of the Nativity, Alfred Street, at 3.00pm, on Wednesday, June 12, followed by private cremation at the Sowman Crematorium.
Published in Marlborough Express on June 6, 2019