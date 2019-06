BEAUMONT, David: MNZMPassed away peacefully at Ashwood Park Retirement Village, on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. In his 89th year. Treasured husband of the late Betty, loved and cherished father and father-in-law of Michael and the late Martin, the late Robin, Chrissy, Steve and Sue, Gary and Sharyn, and Murray. Loved and adored grandad of his 12 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Messages may be sent to 41A Dillons Point Road, Blenheim 7201. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Hospice Marlborough would be appreciated and may be made at the service or sent to PO Box 411, Blenheim 7240. A funeral service for David will be held at the Church of the Nativity, Alfred Street, at 3.00pm, on Wednesday, June 12, followed by private cremation at the Sowman Crematorium.