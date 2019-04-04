Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David CLEGHORN. View Sign



Died peacefully at home, with family, on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, in his 75th year. Loved husband of Heather. Loved father and father-in-law of Joanna and Iain McDonald, Jacqui and Theo, and Rochelle. Loved Poppa of Ashley and Caitlin. A loved brother and uncle of his nieces and nephews. Messages to 11 Windsor Close, Blenheim 7201. In lieu of flowers a donation to the NZ Cancer Society c/- PO Box 233, Blenheim 7240, would be appreciated or may be made at the service. A Funeral Service for David will be held at the Springlands Chapel, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, 15 Boyce Street, Blenheim, on Monday, April 8 at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation at the Cloudy Bay Crematorium.







Published in Marlborough Express on Apr. 4, 2019

