Died peacefully at home, with family, on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, in his 75th year. Loved husband of Heather. Loved father and father-in-law of Joanna and Iain McDonald, Jacqui and Theo, and Rochelle. Loved Poppa of Ashley and Caitlin. A loved brother and uncle of his nieces and nephews. Messages to 11 Windsor Close, Blenheim 7201. In lieu of flowers a donation to the NZ Cancer Society c/- PO Box 233, Blenheim 7240, would be appreciated or may be made at the service. A Funeral Service for David will be held at the Springlands Chapel, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, 15 Boyce Street, Blenheim, on Monday, April 8 at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation at the Cloudy Bay Crematorium.

Published in Marlborough Express on Apr. 4, 2019
