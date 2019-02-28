WILSON, Dick Alan (Derek):
|
On February 26, 2019, aged 72 years. In loving memory of Dick. Beloved father to Rachel and David, brother to Graham and father-in-law to Patrick.
Your kind, generous and adventurous nature will be missed but never forgotten. May your spirit sail forever
in the breeze.
In accordance with Dick's instructions, a private cremation has been held. Rachel and David would like to invite friends and family to celebrate Dick's life at the Cork and Keg, Renwick, on Saturday, March 9, at 2.00pm.
Published in Marlborough Express on Feb. 28, 2019