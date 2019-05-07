HUTCHINSON,
Donald Leslie:
Passed away May 5, 2019, peacefully at Abbeyfield. Loved husband of the late Rosealene. Devoted father of Michael. Loved brother of Joan Twidle, and the late Russell. Uncle of Marie and the late Ken Large (Blenheim), Jeanette and Arthur Stewart (Havelock), Ray and Lois Hutchinson (Nelson), Kay and David Batchelor (Auckland), John Twidle and Karalyn (Te Anau) and Bruce Twidle (Auckland), and all of his great-nieces and nephews. Messages to Lois and Ray Hutchinson, 30 Standish Place, Stoke. A service for Donald will be held at Marsden House Funeral Home on Friday, May 10 at 1.00pm.
Published in Marlborough Express on May 7, 2019