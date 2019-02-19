MANT-OLD, Dulcie Joyce:
On Saturday, February 16, 2019, passed away peacefully at Maxwell Care, aged 81 years. Beloved wife of Bruce and a loved Mum of Trish. Nana of Hadley (Masterton), Madeline (Invercargill). Loved sister of Lois and Murray (Fielding). Messages to 8A Lester Place, Blenheim 7204. Our sincere thanks for the care and dedication from the staff at Wairau Hospital, Marlborough Hospice and Dr Mandy Chadwick. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Marlborough Hospice, c/- PO Box 411, Blenheim 7240, would be appreciated or may be made at the service. At Dulcie's request a private cremation has taken place and a Memorial Service to celebrate the life of Dulcie will be held with a farewell cuppa at the Vintage Car Club Rooms, Brayshaw Park, on Thursday, February 21, at 2.00pm.
Published in Marlborough Express on Feb. 19, 2019