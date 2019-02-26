Acknowledgement

MANT-OLD,

Dulcie Joyce (Mandy):

22.3.1937 - 16.2.2019

Bruce, Trish, Hadley, Madeline and their families wish to express their heartfelt thanks to everyone who extended sympathy on the passing of a much loved wife, mum and nana. We wish to acknowledge all who attended Dulcie's farewell service, especially those who travelled from afar. Thanks for the phone calls, text messages, food, flowers and cards. Many thanks to all the staff at Wairau Hospital who helped in so many ways during Dulcie's battle with bowel cancer. We would like to express particular thanks to GP Mandy Chadwick, oncology and hospice staff for their great care of Dulcie over the last few years. Thank you to the members of the Vintage Car Club for making Dulcie's farewell so memorable, especially Dale and her team of helpers for the wonderful afternoon tea. Thank you to Cloudy Bay Funeral Services for their compassionate care and to those who donated to Hospice Marlborough. Special thank you to Carol Taylor who officiated and made the service flow seamlessly. Please accept this acknowledgement as a personal thank you.





