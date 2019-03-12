Edna HODSON

Death Notice
Guest Book
  • "Thanks to Poppa Smiler, I was lucky enough to have Nana..."
    - Caitlin Ruffell
  • "So sorry to hear of Edna's passing, such a lovely lady...."
    - Bev Stephens
  • "HODSON, Edna Avis (Nana): Much adored Nana to Nev and Jenni..."
    - Edna HODSON
    Published in: Marlborough Express
  • "HODSON, Edna: Loved mother and mother-in-law of Kevin and..."
    - Edna HODSON
    Published in: Marlborough Express

HODSON, Edna Avis:
On Monday, March 11, 2019, peacefully at Wairau Hospital with her family at her side, in her 96th year. Wife of the late Bill Hodson. Much loved Mum of Kevin and Denise Hodson, and Raewyn and Graeme Gane. Messages to 114 Selmes Road, RD3, Blenheim 7273. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Marlborough Hospice c/- PO Box 411, Blenheim 7240, would be appreciated or may be made at the service. Special thanks to the staff and residents of Springlands Lifestyle Village for their loving care of Edna. A celebration of Edna's life will be held at the Springlands Chapel, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, 15 Boyce Street, Blenheim, on Thursday, March 14, at 2.00pm, followed by interment at the Fairhall Cemetery.

Published in Marlborough Express on Mar. 12, 2019
