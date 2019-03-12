Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



On Monday, March 11, 2019, peacefully at Wairau Hospital with her family at her side, in her 96th year. Wife of the late Bill Hodson. Much loved Mum of Kevin and Denise Hodson, and Raewyn and Graeme Gane. Messages to 114 Selmes Road, RD3, Blenheim 7273. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Marlborough Hospice c/- PO Box 411, Blenheim 7240, would be appreciated or may be made at the service. Special thanks to the staff and residents of Springlands Lifestyle Village for their loving care of Edna. A celebration of Edna's life will be held at the Springlands Chapel, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, 15 Boyce Street, Blenheim, on Thursday, March 14, at 2.00pm, followed by interment at the Fairhall Cemetery.







HODSON, Edna Avis:On Monday, March 11, 2019, peacefully at Wairau Hospital with her family at her side, in her 96th year. Wife of the late Bill Hodson. Much loved Mum of Kevin and Denise Hodson, and Raewyn and Graeme Gane. Messages to 114 Selmes Road, RD3, Blenheim 7273. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Marlborough Hospice c/- PO Box 411, Blenheim 7240, would be appreciated or may be made at the service. Special thanks to the staff and residents of Springlands Lifestyle Village for their loving care of Edna. A celebration of Edna's life will be held at the Springlands Chapel, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, 15 Boyce Street, Blenheim, on Thursday, March 14, at 2.00pm, followed by interment at the Fairhall Cemetery. Published in Marlborough Express on Mar. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Marlborough Express Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers