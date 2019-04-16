Acknowledgement

HODSON, Edna Avis:

Kevin and Denise, Raewyn and Graeme Gane, and extended families, would like to convey their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for all the beautiful flowers, cards, messages, phone calls, baking and hospice donations we received at this sad time. Thank you to Liz Anderson for her beautiful service for Mum. Sincere thanks to all those who attended Mum's funeral service, we were overwhelmed. A special word of thanks to the management, nurses, staff and residents from Springlands Lifestyle for all the kindness and care shown to Mum. Sincere thanks to Cloudy Bay Funeral Services for handling all the funeral arrangements. As many addresses are unknown, please accept this as a personal acknowledgement of our heartfelt thanks to you all.



