SMITH, Eleanor:
On Wednesday, March 6, 2019, peacefully at Bethsaida Retirement Village. Aged 98 years. Wife of the late Fred Smith of Kowhitirangi (NZ), and Donald Armstrong (USA). Daughter of Adele and Charles Boyle (USA), and sister to the late Milton, Dorothy and Franklin. Loved mother to Diane Price, Bruce Armstrong, and the late Debby Thompson. Treasured grandmother to Donald, Maroeska and family, Adam and Nicky, and great-grandmother of Jack and Evalyn. Grateful thanks to Bethsaida for their loving care, and to Dr Lintern for his ongoing support during Eleanor's life in Marlborough. A true friend, sadly missed by all who knew her. Messages may be sent to 55B Brooklyn Drive, Redwoodtown, Blenheim 7201. At Eleanor's request, a private cremation has been held.
Published in Marlborough Express on Mar. 12, 2019