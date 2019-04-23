Elizabeth COOPER

On April 21, 2019, passed away at home with family. Much loved wife of Kevin. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Sharon and Darryl Hunt, Andrew and Leah Cooper, Rosemary and Steve Thompson. A loved grandmother of Jessie and Phil, Ruby and Thijs; Joseph and Lizzie, Isaac, Emily; Ben and Jessica, Cory, Renee, Tynisha, and Charlie, and loved great-grandmother. No flowers thank you but messages to 61C Howick Rd, Blenheim 7201. A celebration of Beth's life will be held at the Springlands Chapel, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, 15 Boyce Street, Blenheim, on Thursday, May 2 (next week), at 1.00pm, followed by interment at the Fairhall Cemetery.

