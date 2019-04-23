Elizabeth (Liz) MARCH

Service Information
MARCH,
Elizabeth Helen (Liz):
On Sunday, April 21, 2019, suddenly at Wairau Hospital. Dearly loved wife of the late Peter. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Chris and Rachel, Sarah and Mark Gatjens. Loved Granny to Jessie, Skye, Ellie, Emma, and Tom. Messages may be sent to the March Family, c/- PO Box 110, Blenheim 7240. A farewell service for Liz will be held at the Church of Nativity, Alfred Street, Blenheim, at 1.30pm on Monday, April 29, 2019.

Published in Marlborough Express on Apr. 23, 2019
