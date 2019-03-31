ORMEROD, Ellen:
On Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Parklands Care Home, Christchurch. Aged 100 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Albert (Bert), and a loved mother and mother-in-law of Judith and Russell Thomson (Christchurch). A loved grandmother of Paula and Raed El Sarraf, and Fiona. Loved great-grandmother of Layla, Zain, and Adam. Grateful thanks to both Parklands Care Home and Brookhaven Rest Home for their love and care. Messages may be sent to the Ormerod Family, c/- PO Box 110, Blenheim 7240. A graveside service for Ellen will be held at Fairhall Cemetery, New Renwick Road, at 1.00pm on Tuesday, April 2.
Published in Marlborough Express on Mar. 31, 2019