STEIN, Emily Ruth:Our lovely Em passed away peacefully at home with her family on the May 10, 2019. Childhood sweetheart and wife of Chris. Loving mother of Ada and Mabel. Adored daughter of Tom and Liz and much-loved sister of Ally and Tilly.I feel so lucky to have had you as a part of my life Em. You were an angel sent to enrich my life and to teach me about love. You have gifted me with two amazing daughters who carry your beauty, kindness and all the qualities that made you the strongest of women. You will forever leave a void in our lives which will not be replaced. We will never forget you my love, my soul mate. Love you.Our sincere thanks to Hospice Marlborough for going beyond the call of duty in helping us to care for Em at home, as she had wished. The staff were professional, loving, caring and inspirational in their care of Emily and of our whole family. We will never forget the support we received and we thank you. Messages to 38 Colemans Rd, Blenheim or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz Donations to Hospice Marlborough, P O Box 411, Blenheim 7240 are welcome and can be made at the service. Please join us for a celebration of Em's life on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 1.30pm, at Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, Boyce St, followed by private cremation. Published in Marlborough Express on May 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Marlborough Express Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

