STEIN – McMURTRIE,

Emily Ruth:

Chris, Ada, Mabel, Tom, Liz, Ally, Tilly, Di, Walt, and family, wish to extend their heartfelt thanks for all those who visited, sent plants, flowers, cards, provided baking and meals, and attended the celebration of Emily's life. We wish to acknowledge the wonderful support from Hospice, Marlborough Oncology, Dr Kirsten Tucker and Cloudy Bay Funeral Services.

Emily was loved by

everyone who knew her.

Her smile, positive attitude, determination and will to live every moment inspired us all.

Her memory will live on. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement of our sincere appreciation for your love and support.



