Died, peacefully at home with family by his side, on Monday, June 3, 2019. Aged 80 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Jan, much loved father of Karen, Philip, and Leanne. Loved father-in-law of Mike, Graham, and Jane. Loved grandfather of Jonathan, Cameron, and Morgan; Frano, Finn, Polly, and Gary; Haley, Gemma, Lara, and Marcus; great-grandad to Carson and Benji. Special friend of Bev Goodin. Special brother, uncle and friend who will be sadly missed. Messages may be sent to the Tardieu Family, c/- P O Box 110, Blenheim 7240. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Hospice Marlborough would be appreciated and may be made at the service or sent to PO Box 411, Blenheim 7240. A memorial service for Ernie will be held at Omaka No. 2 Cemetery, Taylor Pass Rd, at 1.00pm on Thursday, June 6.

Published in Marlborough Express on June 4, 2019
