On March 21, 2019, peacefully with family at her side, in her 90th year. Loved wife of the late Frank. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Karenne and Ken Ham, Alan and Sue (Australia), and John and Lavina. Loved Nana of Sarah and Darron, Vicky and Ryan; Kristin and Richie, Janelle, and Aleisha, and great-grandmother to Hallie and Jamie. Messages to 2A Rudd Crescent, Blenheim 7201. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Alzheimers Society, 8 Wither Road, Blenheim 7201, would be appreciated or may be made at the service. Our sincere thanks to Maxwell Lifecare and Waterlea Rest Home for your love and attention to Ethne over the years she was under your care. A Funeral Service for Ethne will be held at the Springlands Chapel, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, 15 Boyce Street, Blenheim, on Tuesday, March 26 at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation at the Cloudy Bay Crematorium.







Published in Marlborough Express on Mar. 24, 2019

