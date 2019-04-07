Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



Gerald Joseph (Gerry):

With a sad and heavy heart the family of Gerry wish to announce that he passed peacefully at home on April 4, 2019, in his 92nd year. Husband of the late Alice (nee McManaway). Much loved companion of Joyce. Father and father-in-law of Susan and the late Maurice Cummings, the late Evelyn (Mandy) Campbell and Barb Shannon. Grandfather to Gerald, Brendon, Marcella, Matthew and the late Geraldine (Gindy). Grandfather of Zivarna, Chloe, Nicholas, Reon, Sarah, Jacob, Willow, Bradley and Brody.

He was the wind

beneath our wings.

Messages to 16 Otago Street, Picton 7220. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Marlborough Hospice, c/- PO Box 411, Blenheim 7240 would be appreciated or may be made at the service. A celebration of Gerry's life will be held at the Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Picton, on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at 11.00am, followed by interment at the Picton Cemetery.







