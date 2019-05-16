Acknowledgement

TIMMS,

Gerald Joseph (Gerry):

Susan, Barb, Joyce and families give heartfelt thanks to all who contributed to Gerry's wonderful and memorable farewell. Also thanks for the kind thoughts and condolences through baking, flowers, cards, visits and support from all extended families. To the Staff at Wairau Hospital, Marlborough Hospice, we are sincerely grateful to you all. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement. Thanks to Cloudy Bay for their professional service.



