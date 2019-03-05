GROTERS, Gerry
(Gerhard Antoon):
On March 3, 2019, at Wairau Hospital, Blenheim, after a brief illness, aged 84 years. Respected and loved father of Karen, Carl, Steven and Diana. Loved brother of Herman (Christchurch) and his family in Holland. Remembered fondly by his friends. In accordance with Gerry's wishes, a private cremation has been held. His family would like to invite friends to join family to celebrate Gerry's life at Oxley's Bar from 4.30pm on Wednesday, March 6.
Published in Marlborough Express on Mar. 5, 2019