On March 19, 2019, passed away peacefully, in her 89th year. Much loved wife of the late Dermot Ryan, and previously Bruce Whiting. Adored Mum and mother-in-law of Heather and Ben, and treasured Nana of Matt and Tatiana, and special Nana of Emma and Hanna. A loved sister, aunt and friend to so many. Remembered fondly by the Ryan Family. Messages to c/- PO Box 9, Blenheim 7240. A funeral service for Gloria will be held at the Church of the Nativity, Henry Street, on Thursday, March 21, at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation.







