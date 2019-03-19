RYAN, Gloria Dawn:
On March 19, 2019, passed away peacefully, in her 89th year. Much loved wife of the late Dermot Ryan, and previously Bruce Whiting. Adored Mum and mother-in-law of Heather and Ben, and treasured Nana of Matt and Tatiana, and special Nana of Emma and Hanna. A loved sister, aunt and friend to so many. Remembered fondly by the Ryan Family. Messages to c/- PO Box 9, Blenheim 7240. A funeral service for Gloria will be held at the Church of the Nativity, Henry Street, on Thursday, March 21, at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in Marlborough Express on Mar. 19, 2019