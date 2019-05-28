Hazel WILKINSON

Death Notice

WILKINSON, Hazel:
Passed away peacefully on Friday, May 24, 2019, at Ashwood Park Retirement Village. Dearly loved mother of Denise and Karen, mother-in-law of Rob, Grandmother of Ayla, Alex, Tom, Audie, Khandro and Madeline, and Great-Grandmother of Leo, Tom, Clara, Finn-Lee and Korbin. Messages may be sent to 6A Manor Place, Blenheim 7201. A family farewell will be held in Tauranga at Pyes Pa Cemetery Chapel, 403 Pyes Pa Road, at 11.00am on Saturday, June 1.

Published in Marlborough Express on May 28, 2019
