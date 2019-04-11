FOLSTER, Heather Anne:
Passed away suddenly in her 85th year, at home, on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, with Geoffrey at her side. Dearly loved wife of Geoffrey, dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Barbara and the late Michael Doherty, the late Martin, Stephen and Jenny. Loved Nana of Brennan, Eamon and Bonnie; Joseph; Thomas, Hannah, and Oliver. Loved Great-Grandma of Finlay, and Hudson. Loved sister of the late Jean Deane, the late Franklyn, James (Jim), and John Bonnington. Messages may be sent to 7 Dashwood Street, Blenheim 7201. A funeral service for Heather will be held at the Mayfield Chapel, cnr Hutcheson and Parker Streets, at 1.00pm, on Tuesday, April 16, followed by interment at Fairhall Cemetery.
Published in Marlborough Express on Apr. 11, 2019